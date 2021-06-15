GOLF

Organizers of the Live and Work in Maine Open have announced a partnership with Amtrak that will allow fans to take the Downeaster to Falmouth Country Club during next week’s golf tournament.

The Amtrak Downeaster, which operates through the Falmouth Country Club, will make special stops at the golf course on June 24-27, providing access for fans traveling from Brunswick to Boston. Tickets can be purchased at amtrakdowneaster.com.

The inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open is a stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental arm of the PGA Tour that features the world’s best up-and-coming professional golfers. Go to themaineopen.com for information on tickets for individual days of the tournament or passes all four days.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Connecticut Sun Coach Curt Miller has left the team to deal with a family medical issue. The Sun issued a statement Tuesday saying Miller had traveled home to Pennsylvania to be with his family and tend to the situation, which involves a family member.

The team did not set a timetable for his return. Assistant coach Brandi Poole has been named acting head coach in Miller’s absence. The Sun (8-3) are coming off an 89-66 loss at home to Seattle.

Connecticut is also without star player Jonquel Jones, who left the team last week to play for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the women’s Eurobasket tournament, which runs through June 27.

• Former WNBA All-Star Game MVP and Louisville All-American guard Shoni Schimmel is being held in an Oregon jail on multiple charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.

Schimmel, 29, was arrested early Monday and remained in the Umatilla County jail on $48,750 bail. The Sheriff’s Office website also lists several misdemeanor charges including domestic abuse, menacing, reckless endangerment and harassment.

The Oregon native averaged 6.6 points per game after being drafted eighth overall draft by the Atlanta Dream in 2014. She played two seasons there with All-Star game appearances both years, including being named Most Valuable Player as a rookie, before being traded to the New York Liberty in 2016. Schimmel also played two games in 2018 with the Las Vegas Aces.

The 5-foot-9 Schimmel is Louisville’s No. 3 career scorer (2,174 points) and was an Associated Press second team All-American selection in 2013-14. As a junior she helped the Cardinals reach the 2013 NCAA women’s basketball championship game before they fell to UConn.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Rinus VeeKay has been injured in a cycling accident and his status for IndyCar’s race at Road America this weekend is uncertain, Ed Carpenter Racing said Tuesday. The team said VeeKay was being treated for a clavicle injury by IndyCar’s medical staff. The team said in a statement the 20-year-old was injured the day before on a cycling trail during a training ride.

VeeKay posted a photo Monday of himself cycling alongside his trainer captioned “Riding to Chicago.” He had finished second on Saturday at Belle Isle in Detroit, then 18th when a penalty spoiled Sunday’s race after VeeKay had qualified third. The Dutchman is one of IndyCar’s four breakout stars this season and picked up his first career victory last month on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He then qualified on the front row for the Indy 500 and led 32 laps before finishing eighth.

VeeKay, last year’s rookie of the year, is fifth in the IndyCar standings and one of four first-time winners this season. He is also among a group of four IndyCar race winners this year aged 24 or younger.

TENNIS

HALLE OPEN: Daniil Medvedev’s grass-court season got off to a bad start after the top-seeded Russian lost his first-round match in Halle, Germany, to Jan-Lennard Struff. Medvedev was broken three times in a 7-6 (6), 6-3 loss.

He was coming off reaching the French Open quarterfinals last week. Medvedev has yet to reach a tour final on grass and hasn’t gone beyond the third round at Wimbledon. Struff goes on to play qualifier Marcos Giron in the second round.

Sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev came through his first-round match 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 against Dominik Koepfer. He moves on to face Ugo Humbert after the French player downed Sam Querrey 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Andrey Rublev didn’t face a single break point as he won an all-Russian match against Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (5). His second-round opponent is Australian Jordan Thompson.

Félix Auger-Aliassime earned a second-round match against 10-time Halle champion Roger Federer with his 6-3, 7-5 win over of Hubert Hurkacz. Lloyd Harris managed another upset win as the South African beat eighth-seeded Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with qualifier Lukas Lacko. Kei Nishikori booked his spot in the second round after beating Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Former world No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2 oat London, dispatching the Frenchman in 65 minutes for his first match victory in more than a year.

It was Murray’s first grass-court match in three years and he felt right at home, converting all three break points and never facing one himself. Murray hadn’t played on grass since Eastbourne in 2018. His last match was a March loss to No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia and his last match win came in the first round of the 2020 U.S. Open, where he came back from two sets down to narrowly defeat Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

JURISPRUDENCE

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BILES BROTHER: A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.

Moments after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg issued her ruling that acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.

Defense lawyers had sought the judge’s ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. They said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Biles-Thomas shoot.

Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, has maintained his innocence. His first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.

