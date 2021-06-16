Current fifth-grade students from Mildred L. Day School, Kennebunkport Consolidated School and Sea Road School were hosted to an in-person visit to Middle School of the Kennebunks on June 9. They got

a tour of the middle school, met classmates from across the district and were introduced to teachers and staff. School spirit was on display as many wore blue MSK T-shirts to the event. Pictured are Jenna Murphy, left, and Natalie Elia, right, who helped fifth-graders find their advisory class with social studies teacher and Cadillac Team leader Tom Taylor. In the second photo, Principal Marty Bouchard welcomed the students to the middle school.

Brick Store Museum offers weekly walking tours

As part of its educational mission to share the history of Kennebunk, the Brick Store Museum offers two scheduled walking tours of Kennebunk throughout the summer.

Tours of Kennebunk’s Historic District, the first in the state of Maine, run along Summer Street on Thursdays and Saturdays at noon; Tours of Kennebunk Beach, following the development of the tourist boom, occur on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

The 2021 tour season kicked off on Thursday, June 17 at noon with the Historic District Walking Tour.

Running every week through Columbus Day, the Kennebunk Beach Walking Tour leads visitors on a one-hour roundtrip walk past the homes at Kennebunk Beach, exploring the development of tourism at the turn of the century, and the people who lived there. Tickets are $10 per person, and $5 for members, and can be purchased on the day of the tour or in advance.

Tours depart from Trinity Chapel on Railroad Avenue, at Kennebunk Beach.

The Kennebunk Historic District Tour takes visitors down Summer Street, famed for its ships captains mansions from the 18th and 19th centuries. This tour occurs twice a week, scheduled for Thursdays and Saturdays both at noon. Participants meet in the museum’s lobby at 117 Main St., Kennebunk, and go on a one-mile loop of Summer Street to explore the people and places along the way. Tickets are $10 per person, and free for members.

Participants are asked to reserve in advance (for staffing reasons). Visitors can make their reservation on the museum’s website. All tours include a complimentary pass to visit the museum. For more information on the tours and other programs, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

Kailyn Robichaud, Kennebunk High School, Awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship

Kailyn Robichaud, Kennebunk High School senior, has won a $2,500 Mainely Character Scholarship, awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity and courage. Robichaud was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide. The scholarship is sponsored by Rubb USA.

“Kailyn demonstrates a level of responsibility and concern that inspires us. We are proud to support her as she takes the next step in realizing her dreams,” said David Nickerson, president of Rubb Building Systems, in a written statement.

According to the news release, “Kailyn grew up in a whirlwind of chaos. She took responsibility for herself at an early age as her mother struggled with depression. Kailyn taught herself to use the kitchen appliances so she could feed herself, her younger sister and her mother. Kailyn saw what could happen if she did not take responsibility for her own life. By high school, Kailyn matured into an independent, motivated, and successful young woman. She supports herself with a part-time job and prepares her own meals.

“Kailyn is still a caregiver for her family, constantly putting the needs of others first. She helps her mother financially, calls her daily, and makes sure she gets to medical appointments. Kailyn also helps with her five young half-siblings, including one with autism. She picks them up at the bus stop, prepares meals and even helped with potty training. Kailyn knows college will help her build a better life. She makes wise financial decisions and works hard to improve her chances, academically and financially.”

Robichaud will attend Coastal Carolina University.

