Maine reported 51 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, a number that comes as virus trends have been improving and the daily average of new cases has been declining.

To date there have been 68,683 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 853 deaths. Five additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

The latest numbers come as Maine has been lifting many COVID-related rules and restrictions. Gov. Janet Mills announced last week she would lift the statewide state of emergency June 30 and the city of Portland is preparing to consider in July an end to the city’s state of emergency.

The state is continuing to encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 56 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million residents had received their final shots. The mobile vaccination unit – a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state – is at Old Orchard Beach today through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 77 Milliken St. The site will be offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Old Orchard Beach location is part of an effort to bring the vaccine closer to where younger people work and congregate, which included recent clinics at Rising Tide Brewing and Becky’s Diner in Portland. The Portland House of Music will be hosting vaccine clinics on July 7 and July 12 from 8-11 p.m.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport will be hosting a vaccine clinic Wednesday and on June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

