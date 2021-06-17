Graduating in style

Photos by Robert Lowell / American Journal

Two hundred and four Gorham graduates were honored with a lengthy vehicle parade through town Sunday following graduation exercises. The event featured public safety vehicles, school buses, pickups and cars decked out with catchy slogans and balloons.

On this date

Paul Willis, a sophomore at the University of Maine in Orono, was home visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Willis, for the summer.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 10 that the U.S. public debt was $28,198,921,278,374.51.

