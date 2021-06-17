A loyal patron
Free food
Two food distribution programs are being held in Westbrook this summer.
Boxes of free food will be distributed from 3-4 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 in the First Baptist Church parking lot, 713-715 Main St.
The Locker Project distributes the food to help children who are food insecure.
Beginning June 28, food will be available from 2-3 p.m. Mondays (excluding July 5) outside the Community Policing Center, 192 Brown St. In the event of inclement weather, distribution will move inside the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on June 16, 1971, that the Fraternal Order of Eagles was to honor Hormidas “Husky” Aube, the former Westbrook police officer and chief, with a testimonial roast beef dinner. Aube was a pitcher in the New York Yankees organization and was chosen to an All-American baseball team in 1930 that traveled to the West Indies. He pitched for Albany in the Eastern League before being called up in 1931 to the Yankees, where he was a teammate of Babe Ruth.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
With restrictions lifted, live events are here again
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
In A Pinch Non Food Pantry reopens in new Biddeford space
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco ‘Sebago 7’ students blaze new trails
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
BSOOB drivers, others vote to join union
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ranked-choice blocked votes in Charter Commission election