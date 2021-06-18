AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate Thursday night voted down a bill to form a consumer-owned utility to buy the assets of Central Maine Power and Versant Power, reversing the results of initial Senate action.

The measure passed the Senate a day earlier on an preliminary vote of 19-16, but it failed by a single vote on final enactment, 17-18. There was no debate in the Senate chamber on the matter Thursday, and an effort to keep the bill alive early Friday morning in the House was rejected as the Legislature adjourned, likely not returning until June 30.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford and Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, who have both been staunch critics of CMP and its ongoing expansion of a electric power corridor through western Maine, dubbed the New England Clean Energy Connect.

Had the bill been approved by the Legislature, it faced a likely veto from Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, who has signaled in recent weeks that she has “serious concerns” with the measure, which would allow for an eminent domain takeover of the two electricity providers who deliver power to more than 800,000 Maine homes.

The bill also required it be ratified by in a statewide vote in November. Supporters of the measure have touted it as a way for the state to regain control of its power grid, lower prices while improving service and reliability. But opponents to the measure have argued against what they see as a government-initiated take over of two private businesses and have said the state, through its Public Utilities Commission, already has a mechanism to protect ratepayers.

Berry, in a late night plea to the House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, asked that adjournment be delayed so an amendment to the bill could be completed in hopes of bringing it back before the House and Senate. But that request was denied and the House adjourned at about 1:10 a.m. Friday with the Senate following soon after at about 1:15 a.m.

This story will be updated.

