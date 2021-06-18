Strawberry Moon Celebration showcases talent, local PYO

Join a community festival held in 30 acres of fields, where guests will be treated to bluegrass tunes provided by local band Pocket Full of Mumbles, pick-your-own strawberries, food trucks and a cash bar.

The family-friendly celebration is from 4-7 p.m. June 24, 25 and 26 at Produce Division at Gillespie Farms, 752 Mayall Road at Pineland Farms. The event will feature food and drink by the Bar Association, Cruzin Slice, Shut up n Eat It, Cheese the Day, Roll Call and Coppa Magica Gelato. Offerings may vary each night. Tables and port-a-potties will be available. Admission is free but pre-registration is mandatory at shop.pinelandfarms.org/collections/all-classes-events.

In-person meetings resume

Town committee and board meetings via Zoom are ending and in-person meetings are returning with livestreaming.

The Cable TV Committee has arranged for a livestreaming service, Town Hall Streams, to allow residents without cable TV to watch meetings online in real time. The link to Town Hall Streams can be found on the left side of the home page at newgloucester.com. As always, Spectrum customers in New Gloucester and Gray can watch broadcasts on Channel 3 or 1302.

During the transition, some previously scheduled meetings will remain on Zoom. Check the municipal calendar at newgloucester.com to find out which method will be used for a particular meeting and get the Zoom codes on the web page of the board or committee.

There is no method for remote viewers to speak at in-person meetings. Those who would like to comment must do so in person at the meetinghouse. This is the only town building set up for livestreaming.

Reach out to Peter Bragdon, the selectman liaison to the Cable TV Committee, at [email protected] with any questions.

Paddle the Royal River

Free use of kayaks and canoes for library patrons is back at the boat launch at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road. Call or visit the New Gloucester Public Library to reserve a time; equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A library card is needed. If you reside in New Gloucester, Gray, Pownal or Durham you can get a card at no cost. If you live in another town, the library card is $5 a year.

To borrow the watercraft, personal floatation devices and paddles, stop by the library, show a photo ID and a library card, and fill out some paperwork. The key to use at the fairgrounds will be issued. For more information contact the Parks & Recreation office at 926-4126 ext. 231.

Strawberry Festival sale

The 45th annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival will offer quarts of fresh strawberries grown in the fields of Pineland Farms for $5 each. Customers are invited to drive to the History Barn, 383 Intervale Road, behind Town Hall, on Saturday, June 19. Sales will start at 9 a.m. and continue until the berries are sold out.

A 50/50 raffle will be held as well. This fundraising event is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Bean suppers postponed

Amvets Post 6 is postponing its monthly bean suppers until Sept. 18. The decision to continue with curbside pickup or in-person will be determined in early September.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

