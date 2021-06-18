YARMOUTH – Didi Robinson, 65, of Yarmouth, passed away on May 26, 2021. She was born on April 20, 1956 in Portland to John and Adele Robinson.

Didi received her Bachelor of Science in education from Keene State College in 1979 and her paramedicine degree from SMCC in 2001.

Didi spent many years as an educator, a paramedic, and a medical assistant. She had a passion for helping people as a teacher in Wiscasset, a CPR instructor in southern Maine, a paramedic in Falmouth, and as a medical assistant in the greater Portland area.

Didi was known for her loving, yet forward attitude, which she used to brighten every room she entered. Didi was also known for the immense passion with which she loved and advocated for her kids and loved ones.

Didi was preceded in death by her father, John, her mother, Adele; and her sister, Claudia.

She is survived by her sister, Wendy Osgood; and both her son and daughter, Nick and Katie Reynolds.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Falmouth on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Flowers may be sent to St. Mary’s Church, 43 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105.

