MONTREAL — Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme said on Sunday he remains symptom-free two days after testing positive for COVID-19, and hopes to be back behind the bench during Montreal’s Stanley Cup semifinal series against Vegas.
Wearing a Canadiens shirt with his white hair spiked and a familiar short stubble on his chin, Ducharme spoke from an undisclosed location during a 12-minute video conference call with reporters – his first comments since entering mandatory isolation.
“I wish I could be at the rink right now. I don’t feel different than a week ago,” Ducharme said as the Canadiens prepared to host Vegas in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Montreal has a 2-1 series lead, with Game 5 at Vegas scheduled for Tuesday. If necessary, Game 6 will be in Montreal on Thursday and Game 7 at Vegas on Saturday.
Ducharme was asked if he’ll be required to spend 14 days in isolation.
“I’m confident I’ll be back before that,” he said.
Ducharme said he is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus and will clear the two-week waiting period following his second shot on Wednesday. But it’s unclear when the 48-year-old Ducharme will be allowed to return.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Sewer system construction will disrupt traffic, utilities along Portland’s Baxter Boulevard
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Yankees turn third triple play of season to beat Athletics
-
Sports
Pro bowlers feed off the energy of fans at Bayside Bowl
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Binghamton prevents series sweep by Sea Dogs
-
Nation & World
12 dead in Alabama due to tropical storm, including 10 children
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.