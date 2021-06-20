MONTREAL — Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme said on Sunday he remains symptom-free two days after testing positive for COVID-19, and hopes to be back behind the bench during Montreal’s Stanley Cup semifinal series against Vegas.

Wearing a Canadiens shirt with his white hair spiked and a familiar short stubble on his chin, Ducharme spoke from an undisclosed location during a 12-minute video conference call with reporters – his first comments since entering mandatory isolation.

“I wish I could be at the rink right now. I don’t feel different than a week ago,” Ducharme said as the Canadiens prepared to host Vegas in Game 4 on Sunday night.

Montreal has a 2-1 series lead, with Game 5 at Vegas scheduled for Tuesday. If necessary, Game 6 will be in Montreal on Thursday and Game 7 at Vegas on Saturday.

Ducharme was asked if he’ll be required to spend 14 days in isolation.

“I’m confident I’ll be back before that,” he said.

Ducharme said he is fully vaccinated for the coronavirus and will clear the two-week waiting period following his second shot on Wednesday. But it’s unclear when the 48-year-old Ducharme will be allowed to return.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »