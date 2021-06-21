Portland Charter Commissioner Elect Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef’s unfounded, vicious, libelous allegation and threat against Portland’s city manager, which was re-tweeted by fellow Commissioner Elect Shamika Stewart-Bouley is unacceptable.

When called out for her behavior, Sheikh-Yousef responded with a juvenile repetitive taunt of the same baseless lie. Both she and Stewart-Bouley should immediately resign from the Charter Commission.

The future of civil discourse in the City of Portland is at stake. If these despicable falsehoods are allowed to stand, Portland will descend into the hyper-partisan name-calling that has recently plagued our national politics.

I would be sad if Portland were no longer a city that I was proud to call home.

Roger Buck

Portland

