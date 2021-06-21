William Brennan, president of Maine Maritime Academy, plans to retire after the upcoming school year, officials said Monday.
“This is truly the best job I have ever had. MMA’s mission, our students, and our staff and faculty — they all mean the world to me. Still, I feel this is the right decision for me and for the Academy,” he said.
The announcement initiated a formal transition process that will be led by the Board of Trustees, which is setting up a search committee. Trustees will be assisted by a consultant, AGB Search.
In the coming weeks, AGB Search will host several listening sessions with stakeholders as it creates a new vision for the future.
Brennan took on the post in May 2010, becoming the institution’s 14th president. His successor will be named in 2022.
