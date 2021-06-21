‘The Art of Mending’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $5, free for under 16. brickstoremuseum.org

Illustration Institute invites you to view its summer exhibit in Kennebunk. The Brick Store Museum plays host to “The Art of Mending,” an examination of the human desire to fix what is broken. The work you’ll see pulls three threads of mending: practical, aesthetic and cultural. One piece of art is a quilt by Judy Walsh who stitched together scraps from more than a thousand pandemic-era cloth face masks. Other artists include anthropologist/photographer Amanda Stronza, cartoonist Ricardo “Liniers” Siri, local potter Ayumi Horie and the artist/writer duo Susan Webster and Stuart Kestenbaum.

Chickadee Classic Dog Show

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 174 Bruce Hill Road, Cumberland, free admission. cmbrittanyclub.com/cmbc-dog-show

While the actual dog days of summer aren’t here yet, there sure will be a lot of dogs gathered at the largest American Kennel Club dog competition in Northern New England, happening over four days in Cumberland. More than 2,000 pooches are entered, and the action takes places in six rings. Judging categories are in conformation, agility, obedience and junior handling. If you love dogs, this is a fun way to see a whole bunch of them strutting their stuff.

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

7 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $7, $4 kids. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Turn on your heartlight and head to Arundel for a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 sci-fi blockbuster “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Bust out the Reese’s Pieces as you and your kids experience the magic of everyone’s favorite alien and his support team of siblings Elliot, Mike and Gertie. No need to phone home, just grab some tickets and bring the tissues for the “flower pot” scene.

Strawberry picking

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Maxwell’s Farm, Bowery Beach Road Fields, Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth, $3.30 per pound with pre-picked quarts also available for purchase. maxwellsfarm.com

Carpe strawberries! Mother Nature decides when the season ends, so you don’t want to wait to pick strawberries at Maxwell’s Farm. Those strawberry shortcakes and strawberry rhubarb pies aren’t going to make themselves, so pick a day and go gather. They provide the containers and scales, you just need to be ready to bend down a whole bunch. Sometimes, if it’s extra rainy out or if they need to let berries ripen for a day, they’ll need to close, so always be sure to call the strawberry hotline before heading there. The magic number is (207) 799-3383.

