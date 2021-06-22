GRAY and Abbot – Alice D. Fossett, 98, passed away peacefully June 19, 2021, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn. She was born Feb. 11, 1923, in Brewer, the daughter of Walter A. Brooks and Sybil D. (Stevens). Alice was lovingly raised by her mother and stepfather, Cecil Bennett. Alice was a graduate of Portland High School.

Alice worked in the South Portland Shipyard during World War II as a welder and later in the woolen mill in Guilford and the Pepperrell Mill as a weaver. She loved gardening, canning, and fishing. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed working on their suppers.

Alice was a very good cook and loved entertaining her family and friends. You could always count on mountains of food and multiple desserts when you shared a meal with her.

Alice is survived by her son, Wayne Cleaves and his wife, Patricia; stepdaughter, Bonnie Jones; stepsons, Ronald and Walter Fossett; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William T. Fossett; son, Blaine Cleaves; daughter, Jane Stevens; and sister, Pauline Lawrence.

A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Lawn Cemetery, Guilford, with Rev. Stephen Dean officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com.

