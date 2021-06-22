PORTLAND – Gerald K. Smith, 90, of North Yarmouth died peacefully on June 19, 2021 at Maine Medical Center following a brief illness.

Gerald was a beloved father and grandfather. He is remembered for being an avid reader of history books and the Bible, visiting historic sites with his family, gardening, and listening to music. He always had a soft spot for the family dogs and cats. He found great joy in his Christian faith. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Portland for more than 50 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Marion R. (nee Lowell) Smith in 2008.

Gerald loved his country and served in four branches of the U.S. Military. He served in the Army from 1948 to 1952; the Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956; and the Air Force Reserves from 1958 to 1962. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1962 to 1964, and ended his military career with the Naval Reserves in 1976.

Gerald worked as a delivery truck driver, an appliance repairman, and a maintenance technician.

Born in western Maine, Gerald was the son of the late Lester Smith and Lena (nee Wood) Smith. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn, and his brother, Wilson.

Gerald is survived by his three sons, Wayne Smith of Yarmouth and his wife Stacey, Stephen Smith of North Yarmouth, Terry Smith of Jay, his daughter, Sharon Smith of North Yarmouth; five grandchildren, Anthony, Amber, Casey, Kyle, and Krystal; five great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Sears, of Rockland.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 360 Canco Road, Portland, Maine.

Donations made in Gerald’s name

may be made to:

First Baptist Church

360 Canco Rd.

Portland, ME 04103

