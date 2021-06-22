SOCCER

EURO 2020: More than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium after UEFA secured an agreement Tuesday with the British government on an an increased capacity. No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can potentially attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.

The government had already agreed to increase the current group-stage capacity of about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one game in the round of 16 game and the final three matches of the Euro 2020 tournament at the 90,000-seat stadium. Now Wembley will be allowed to be at about 75% capacity for the semifinals and final.

• German soccer clubs are banding together to display rainbow colors during the country’s match against Hungary at the European Championship after UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plan to do the same.

Bundesliga clubs in Bremen, Frankfurt, Cologne, Wolfsburg, Augsburg and the two in Berlin will light up their venues during Wednesday’s final group game in Munich in response to UEFA’s decision to deny the city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors.

UEFA, the governing body of European soccer which has the final say as tournament organizer, said in a statement Tuesday that it understood the intention behind the council’s proposal but “must decline this request” because of its political context — “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.”

COLLEGES

CREIGHTON ON PROBATION: The NCAA put Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons on Tuesday after alleging that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency.

The committee on infractions said Preston Murphy did not take any other action after the meeting in a Las Vegas hotel. But the meeting itself violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship in which the management company could attempt to use the coach to gain access to Creighton players.

The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools, including Kansas and North Carolina State. Murphy, who was never charged with a crime, was given a two-year show-cause penalty by the NCAA, but most of the penalties were aimed at the Bluejays program for its failure to properly investigate the case.

They include a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the basketball program budget, the loss of a scholarship each of the next two years and a reduction in men’s basketball recruiting trips and visits. The Bluejays also cannot provide complimentary admission to home games for prospects and coaches during the November 2021 recruiting window.

SWIMMING

DOPING BAN: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was banned for more than four years on Tuesday for breaking anti-doping rules after a retrial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The court’s verdict ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. The ban is backdated to February 2020, meaning Sun could return for the 2024 Paris Olympics when he would be 32.

The judges found Sun “to have acted recklessly” when he refused to let anti-doping officials leave his home with a sample of his blood. Sun’s original eight-year ban imposed last year was overturned on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution. Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because the chairman of the three-judge panel at CAS showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges by video link over three days last month and fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening on July 23. The case was about a failed attempt to take blood and urine from Sun by a sample collection team who made an unannounced visit to his home in China in September 2018. It turned confrontational and led to Sun’s entourage ordering a security guard to smash the casing of a blood vial with a hammer.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed to CAS when a tribunal appointed by swimming’s governing body, FINA, only warned the three-time Olympic champion about his conduct. WADA requested a ban of two to eight years for a second doping conviction. Sun served a three-month ban in 2014 imposed by Chinese authorities after testing positive for a stimulant that was banned at the time. The ban was not announced until after it ended.

Sun’s second ban was imposed after a rare CAS hearing held in open court and streamed live online. It lasted more than 10 hours in November 2019 at a special court session in Montreux, Switzerland.

Sun denied wrongdoing.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIAN CLEARED IN DOPING CASE: Russian former world champion hurdler Sergei Shubenkov was cleared on Tuesday in a doping case he explained was caused by his baby son’s medication. The judges at Shubenkov’s hearing described the case as “genuinely exceptional,” said track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit which prosecuted it in secret ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 2015 world champion in 110 meters hurdles tested positive for “a low concentration” of a diuretic called acetazolamide in December. Shubenkov cited a medication that was being taken by his son, who was then aged three months, in a post on his Instagram page after the verdict was announced.

“A child at this age cannot swallow, so the pills must have been prepared in a certain way,” he wrote in Russian and English. “That resulted in tiny almost invisible particles of powder being at my kitchen that have caused a positive test.”

The AIU said in a statement it made “a thorough investigation of the athlete’s explanation,” that related to “unintentional ingestion of residue from medication being used to treat a family member.” The three judges at an independent tribunal “found that it was a ‘genuinely exceptional’ case, accepted the athlete’s plea of no fault or negligence, and rejected the AIU’s request that a period of ineligibility be imposed,” the AIU said.

