Katherine Joan (Unwin) Marotto 1927 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Katherine Joan (Unwin) Marotto, 93, died on June 6, 2021. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) of 62 years in 2012. She was born in Waterbury, Conn. to Thomas and Nora (Fitzgerald) Unwin on August 22, 1927. A 42 year resident of Lexington, Mass., she was a 1948 graduate of the University St. Joseph, CT (formerly St. Joseph College). She was a member of St. Brigid Parish, Lexington and a volunteer for many years at the Buckman Tavern of the Lexington Historical Society and also at The Little Sisters of the Poor in Somerville, Mass. She and her husband retired to Maine in 2001. An active member of Maine Hunger Prevention, she volunteered at their soup kitchen and also at Midcoast Medical Center in Brunswick. She loved her bi-weekly bridge games and book club and was a Friend of the Midcoast Symphony. She was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. She is survived by her dearly beloved children; Robert P. (Blair) of Boston, Mass. and Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Joan E. Phillips of Denver, Colo., Barbara E. (Bruce) Macdonald of Westwood, Mass., Paul S. (Wendell Scott) of Winthrop, Maine, and Mark E. MD (Maria) of Brunswick. Also survived by eight adored grandchildren; Thomas (Dana) Feeney, Melissa Marotto, Brian (Megan) Macdonald, Brittany Macdonald, Ross (Danielle) Phillips, Logan Phillips and Zachary and Zoe Marotto. She also leaves seven beautiful great-grandchildren, Anne, Abraham, Christian, Samuel, Ashton, Aurora and Wilder. Also surviving are her sister Ellen Celentano of New York and Mary M. Unwin of Waterbury, Conn., her sister-in-law Toni Unwin and brother-in-law Michael Celentano, Lisa Anderson, MD and her beloved Carol Michaud; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Thomas and Richard Unwin. She and her husband were avid travelers in the continental US and on extended trips to China, Japan, the old USSR, Thailand, Western and Eastern Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and the South Pacific, South America, Africa and Canada. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Midcoast Hunger Prevention or: St. Charles Borromeo Church

