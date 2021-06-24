BIDDEFORD — One of the city’s new Americans, Hasan Jasim, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Southern Maine, will give an online presentation “Iraq and Its People: History and Culture” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

The presentation is hosted by the Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center.

Jasim, who recently became a U.S. citizen, first came to the country from Iraq in 2015, according to the BCHC.

As well as teaching Arabic at USM, he is also a faculty member at Southern Maine Community College, holds a bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s degree in English literature and cultural studies. Jasim also provides Arabic interpretation for Catholic Charities of Maine and is an activist in the local immigrant community.

He told BCHC President Diane Cyr that he was encouraged by other Iraqi families in the U.S. to come to Maine, as it was considered safe for immigrants like him and his family.

The online presentation will be conducted through Zoom. To attend the online the session, contact [email protected] or call (207) 283-3993 to request the Zoom link.

The presentation will be recorded and available for future viewing on YouTube, said Cyr.

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating, preserving, sharing and teaching the culture, heritage, diversity and history of Biddeford, its people and surrounding communities.

