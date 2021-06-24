Planners consider 87-acre solar project

The Buxton Planning Board will discuss a request for a solar farm and a site walk review of a proposed expansion of a Central Maine Power company switchyard site when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28.

JDP Solar, LLC is asking to build and operate Emery Meadow Solar Station, a solar array on Haines Meadow Road in the vicinity of Mark P. Emery Road. The development area is approximately 87.2 acres.

CMP is proposing construction of a 4.2-acre facility on a portion of its 79-acre parcel with access from Henry Hill Road and Emery Circle.

The board will also hear a request from Matthew and Beth Corbeau of JPC Property Management to change 39 Park Place in the Narragansett Business Park from the rural district to business commercial.

The Planning Board will elect new officers Monday as well. Keith Emery is the current board chairperson and Christopher Baldinelli is vice chairperson.

The board meets in the municipal building at 185 Portland Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: