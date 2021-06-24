If there is just one characteristic that defines Mainers, it’s probably a love of the outdoors. Whether hunting, fishing or just sitting outside, spending time in and near nature is an honored Pine Tree State tradition. Between agriculture, fishing and tourism, it’s also a critical element of our state’s economy.
Maine’s already seen evidence of a changing climate from climate variability to rising sea temperatures. It’s a serious issue and one we need to face head on. Doing so will pay off in the short and long term.
Science and innovation have made it more possible than ever before. As Congress negotiates an overhaul of the country’s infrastructure, they should continue a record of building a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable one. Last year, lawmakers from all sides came together to pass the Energy Act of 2020. Believe it or not. It’s considered the most significant climate legislation to date and was a balance of both parties. We need to see more of that today.
It’s time for Congress to pass an infrastructure bill once and for all – and it’s worth our while to put funds toward infrastructure that will not only rebuild our country’s foundation but also reduce carbon emissions that put it at risk. I hope Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King agree that keeping Maine’s environment clean, healthy and wild is at the top of the list and do their part by advocating for investments to expand clean energy and low-carbon infrastructure.
Merle Parise
Newcastle
