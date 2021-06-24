NEW HIRES

Tara Kelly has joined Maine Preservation as the new executive director. Kelly brings more than 10 years of experience in historic preservation, nonprofit management, policy and advocacy initiatives, public and education programming, and fundraising, having served as the vice president of policy & programs of The Municipal Art Society of New York for the past five years. Previously, she was executive director of Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts in Manhattan. Kelly holds a master’s degree in historic preservation from the Pratt Institute and a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from Georgetown University.

Maine native and University of Maine alumna Christina Cash has been named assistant director for outreach and communication at the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine and will be based at UMaine’s Darling Marine Center. Cash joins the university from Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Boothbay, where she had been an advancement officer since 2018. Her experience includes serving as program and development director at the Frances Perkins Center, and director of outreach at the Institute for Broadening Participation, both in Damariscotta. Cash is a former first mate, captain and lobster boat owner/operator based on Monhegan Island, and holds an active captain’s license.

The Owls Head Transportation Museum has announced that John Bottero will take the position as the museum’s new director of operations. Bottero will be leaving his current position as vice president of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, where he has served for nearly three decades appraising and offering at auction, fine art, antiques and real estate. Bottero is a Navy veteran with a background in manufacturing engineering, and as auctioneer at Thomaston Place has helped thousands of midcoast Maine families place their most cherished items in the hands of the next generation of owners.

The board of directors at The Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome back Carolyn Krahn as interim executive director and membership manager for the chamber. Krahn previously held the role of membership manager for four years for the Freeport Chamber. Most recently, she was an account representative for Artforms in Brunswick. Krahn is a seasoned sales manager with extensive knowledge of the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce. She is a longtime Freeport resident.

Nathan Franck has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, portfolio manager. In this role, he will support the management, administration and growth of the bank’s middle-market loan portfolio, which is comprised of the bank’s largest and most complex commercial relationships. Franck has more than 10 years of banking experience, getting his start through TD Bank’s corporate internship program, where he was one of only 60 undergraduate students selected from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants. He went on to serve in various commercial credit roles at TD Bank and NBT Bank. Most recently, he served as vice president, commercial credit manager at Norway Savings Bank. Franck, his wife, Lindsey, and their daughter reside in Gray.

Constant has announced that Lindsay Wescott has joined the company as vice president, enterprise integrations. She most recently served as head of transaction processing at TD Bank, responsible for leading consumer and commercial loan servicing divisions through transformational change, including process automation, system conversion, economic relief program development, audit remediation and regulatory compliance mandates. In her new role, Wescott will play a key role in accelerating system integrations to help deliver customers digitized, self-service loan servicing.

PROMOTIONS

Geiger has promoted two long-time employees, Rachel Lebel and Pam Peterson to vice president of Total Care and director of financial reporting, respectively.

Lebel became vice president of Total Care Sales Services in 2016 and the addition of the operational side of Total Care is a natural fit. She has worked in many roles throughout the company, positioning her to lead a key part of the organization.

Peterson started at Geiger in 2002 and has held many positions within the company, most recently as assistant controller. In her new role, Peterson will lead a team performing all corporate consolidated and business unit reporting, including monthly financial results, the annual budget, revised forecasts and the annual audit.

AWARDS & HONORS

Simon West, government relations specialist at the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, has been selected by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to participate in its premiere business leadership program. The program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges. Following a competitive application and selection process, West was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fifth class of this program.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Wright-Pierce has announced that Steven Hallowell has been appointed to the firm’s board of directors. Hallowell is a vice president, wastewater practice group leader, and newest member of the board of directors. A Maine native, he has been with Wright-Pierce for over 30 years, spending early days at the Topsham and Portland offices. Since 2015, Hallowell has been essential to growing the firm’s presence in Florida, and he has served as project manager for several wastewater, water, and civil projects throughout Connecticut, Florida, Maine and Massachusetts.

