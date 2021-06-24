KENNEBUNK — Film buffs will see some familiar places featured in a short film to be shot later this summer in a production written and directed by two Kennebunk brothers.

Twins Will and James Freda, 25, will shoot the film at Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach, and in areas of Biddeford, Wells and Kennebunk, where they’re talking with municipal officials about a particular location in the town they call home.

Without giving away the plot, the film, written by James Freda, involves two Maine sisters, one a 17-year-old, the other close to 20, who have grown apart over the years.

“Cracks in their relationship emerge when a cousin arrives from New York and forces them to re-evaluate their relationship with each other and their hometown,” said James as the sisters think about staying or leaving the state.

“It is a question a lot of young people have,” said James.

Will, a high school English teacher in Maryland, is home for the summer. James, who will soon be off to West Virginia where he is pursuing a master’s of fine arts degree in creative writing, works as a line cook.

With Will in Maryland and James in Kennebunk, there were a lot of lengthy phone calls as they worked on the script and the details on how the 20-minute film would be shot. The film’s title is “Vacationland,” though that may change. For Will, there were many trips home from Maryland.

“We collaborate on everything,” said James. “We talk about every detail.”

“This is our biggest project together,” said Will. The twins did some film work when they were in high school and again in college, long distance for the latter as they were in different schools.

They’re hoping the film will catch all the right eyes at film festivals, leading to further productions.

Will said the support of those who have agreed to filming at various familiar locations — Funtown Splashtown USA and Palace Playland — have been a big plus for the production.

“Funtown was on board right away,” said James, and the brothers recently got word that Palace Playland had agreed to filming. “We will likely use Funtown for scenes during the day, and Palace Playland for scenes at night,” said Will.

The lineup for cast and crew includes a couple of dozen people.

“The cast will include five main actors, as well as three smaller roles plus extras,” said Will. The crew will be around 15 – Will and James, plus a cinematographer, producer, assistant camera, assistant director, gaffer, key grip, two or three sound technicians plus hair and makeup personnel and four or five production assistants.

Most of cast is from New York, though there is a Maine component.

It is a heady, busy time for the brothers, who spent summers in Kennebunk — their mother was raised in Kennebunk and has family in town – before the Freda family moved to the community full-time seven years ago.

The Freda brothers had originally intended to film the production in July, but due to the number of shoots currently ongoing, filmmakers catching up after the pandemic stalled productions, they’ve had to shift their own dates to secure a crew, said Will. The film will now be shot Aug. 26-29.

The brothers said they are grateful for the support they’re received from those willing to allow them to help them achieve their dream and are open to support from others. Will Freda can be reached at [email protected].

They’re looking to host a premiere, with a location to be announced. The two are footing the bill for the production themselves.

Showing the picture at film festivals is their way of showing “this is what we can do,” they said.

“We think of it as betting on ourselves,” said Will. “This is us, throwing our hat into the ring.”

