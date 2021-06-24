SACO — The Saco Sidewalk Arts Festival is back —and is marking its 50th year. The fun — the browsing, the ability to see and buy various forms of art from those nearby or farther afield — all takes place on Saco’s historic Main Street on Saturday, June 26, beginning at 9 a.m.

The annual event, cancelled due to the pandemic like so many other events in 2020, is hosted by Saco Main Street.

Whether people are in the market for a unique piece of jewelry, pebble art, Maine photography, a custom bird house, a lobster rope door mat, or an exquisite hand-painted scarf, there was plenty to spark the imagination — plenty of must-haves at the festival event in 2019 — and organizers expect a good turnout of vendors and people coming to look and buy this year.

Organizers say more than 1,000 people attend the Saco Sidewalk Arts Festival, where more than 75 artists and crafters display a rich variety of artwork, photography, and sculpture, along with vendors offering food and drink.

