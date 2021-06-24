Stepping up for TRIAD

The Sebago Lake Rotary Club donated $1,000 from the proceeds of a bean supper and a matching donation from the club to benefit Gorham/Windham/Westbrook TRIAD.

TRIAD is an organization of senior citizens, health care business partners and law enforcement that works to enhance the quality of life for older residents.

Free concert at Riverbank

Andy Penk will entertain at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The concert kicks off a free series that continues through Aug. 31. American Legion Post will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs and beverages.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 23, 1971, that Karen Lewis and Mark Wyer were elected queen and king at a Westbrook Junior High School dance.

Knapton celebrates

Ken Knapton, retired Westbrook educator and coach, on Sunday celebrated his birthday with family and well-wishers.

His age is being withheld. (Hint: He was a standout basketball player on the Gorham High School team that won the state championship when he was a senior in 1963.)

