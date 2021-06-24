Stepping up for TRIAD
The Sebago Lake Rotary Club donated $1,000 from the proceeds of a bean supper and a matching donation from the club to benefit Gorham/Windham/Westbrook TRIAD.
TRIAD is an organization of senior citizens, health care business partners and law enforcement that works to enhance the quality of life for older residents.
Free concert at Riverbank
Andy Penk will entertain at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.
The concert kicks off a free series that continues through Aug. 31. American Legion Post will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs and beverages.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported June 23, 1971, that Karen Lewis and Mark Wyer were elected queen and king at a Westbrook Junior High School dance.
Knapton celebrates
Ken Knapton, retired Westbrook educator and coach, on Sunday celebrated his birthday with family and well-wishers.
His age is being withheld. (Hint: He was a standout basketball player on the Gorham High School team that won the state championship when he was a senior in 1963.)
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Sidewalk Arts Festival returns Saturday, June 26
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Mayor: New firefighters in Biddeford budget ‘way overdue’
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Hall of Fame inductees announced by Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center
-
Meetinghouse
Gregory Greenleaf, Harpswell: When a UFO becomes an LOL
-
Editorials
Our View: Collins takes wrong side on voting rights