SIDNEY — The 10U Cal Ripken state tournament began Friday as summer youth baseball is back in full swing after a mostly silent 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ararat upended Farmington 13-0 in the opener Friday afternoon. Messalonskee edged Maranacook 8-7 in an afternoon affair as well.

Ararat and Messalonskee will play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere, the 12U state tournament began Friday in Auburn. Messalonskee and Monmouth are competing in that tournament.

The state tournament winners advance to the New England tournament. South Berwick will host the New England 12U tournament while the 10U tourney will be played in Fall River, Massachusetts. Both tournaments start July 16.

The 11U district tournaments are under way as well. Waterville will host the state tournament in early July.

