Emily Springer, owner of Meeting House Farm, walks her property on 35 Hunnewell Road in Scarborough. She and Scott Springer, co-owner, want to continue doing commercial business on the property, and have decided to apply for a special exception in order to conduct business fully online after receiving comments from the Zoning Board of Appeals on June 9. The original application included a farm stand, but the board didn’t approve that application because of traffic and safety concerns. In July, the Springers will go in front of the board again with their application, and Emily Springer said that she has received 34 letters of support, three of which being from property abutters. Catherine Bart photo

Meeting House Farm on 35 Hunnewell Road is not visible to drivers on the road. Catherine Bart photo

Leader News
