From June 27 to June 29, Mainers for Humane Immigration will hold an online art auction at: https://app.galabid.com/icebailart/items to raise money for Presente! Maine’s ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Bail Fund.

A week ago, five men were picked up by state police on Route 295 outside Gardiner, and then transferred to Border Patrol, because they didn’t have proper citizen paperwork, according to a Mainers for Humane Immigration press release.

Since January ICE has been responsible for the deportation/expulsion of over 120,000 people, according to the release. Currently approximately 20,000 adults are in detention on any given day.

The Facebook event page is: https://fb.me/e/y82QYpg4

For more information, visit https://www.mainersforhumaneimmigration.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: