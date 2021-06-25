Narissa Libby, a resident of Gorham, graduated magna cum laude from Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts, with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

York County Community College in Wells held it’s 26th Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Sanford Performing Arts Center on May 14.The following local students earned certificates and/or degrees: Jonah Averill of Scarborough graduated with a/an Associate in Applied Science in Culinary Arts; Dani Rockey of Scarborough, graduated with honors with a/an Certificate in Gerontology Certificate; Kristina Tucker of Gorham, graduated with a/an Associate in Applied Science in Veterinary Technology; and Nathan Yi of Scarborough, graduated with an Associate in Applied Science in Information Technology.

Local students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, including: Connor Vincent Canatsey of Scarborough, a junior majoring in applied mathematics and statistics; and Aaron R. Jones of Gorham, a junior majoring in computer engineering.

Maximillian Thurston Quinlan Card of Scarborough, a junior majoring in chemistry, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.

Brandon Desjardin of Gorham, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing, and Marc Guerette of Scarborough, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing, from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Kemal Durdag of Scarborough, has been named to the Plymouth State University, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Alexandria Piper of Scarborough and Autumn Heil of Gorham have been named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Alexandria Piper of Scarborough, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Erin Clayton of Scarborough, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, from Plymouth State University.

Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, is proud to announce that Courtney Cushing of Gorham, has been inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.

Matthew Henderson of Scarborough and Courtney Cushing of Gorham were named to the Curry College spring 2021 dean’s list.

Madison York of Scarborough, Class of 2021, Morgan Maddock of Scarborough, Class of 2022, Lucy Malia of Scarborough, Class of 2022, Evelyn Kitchen of Gorham, Class of 2023 and Iris Kitchen of Gorham, Class of 2024, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Samuel Frederick of Scarborough, Bachelor of Science, Lucca Sterrer of Scarborough, Bachelor of Science, Noah Stracqualursi of Scarborough, Bachelor of Science and Elizabeth Young of Scarborough, Bachelor of Arts graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

Elliot Dumais of Scarborough, Nicholas Fiorillo of Scarborough, Garrett Higgins of Gorham, and Elizabeth Young of Scarborough made the spring dean’s list at the University of Vermont.

College of Business student Ben Eichner from Gorham, ME, has been named to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio spring 2021 dean’s list.

Paige Greeley from Scarborough, graduated with a Master of Fine Arts (Painting and Drawing) from the College of Fine Arts at Ohio University.

The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 Honors List at Husson University, in Bangor, Maine: Shawn Philip Crosby of Gorham, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Audio Engineering with a concentration in live sound production/Certificate in Advanced Music Production program; Caelyn Marie Sheil of Scarborough, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; and Daniel Edward Weed of Scarborough, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies with a pre-law concentration program.

Quinn Riley Young of Gorham, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program; and Kyle E. Jordan of Scarborough, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program, made the Husson University spring 2021 dean’s list.

Nolan Floyd Brown of Gorham, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program; Karen G. Stemm of Gorham, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Biology program; Melanie G. Wright of Gorham, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production with a concentration in Theater Production program; and Heather C. Legendre of Scarborough, enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program, all made the Husson University spring 2021 president’s list.

Lasell University, Newton, Massachusetts, students named to the spring 2021 dean’s list were recognized for their academic performance last semester. Students included were: Narissa Libby of Gorham, Cameron Deniso of Scarborough and Haley Lowell of Gorham.

Scarborough resident Ryan Connolly has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisburg, Virginia, for the spring 2021 semester.

Ashley M. Sabatino, of Scarborough, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. Sabatino is a first-year majoring in Health and Physical Education.

Jillian Bailer, a Management major from Scarborough, made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Onway, South Carolina.

Ashley Littlefield, a Nichols College student from Scarborough, achieved president’s list status for the spring 2021 semester at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Izabel Desjardins of Scarborough was named to The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, deans list for spring semester 2021.

Graduating from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, were Bridget Brett, Bachelor of Arts in English – Literary Studies, from Scarborough; and Sam Jacob, B.S. in Civil Engineering & B.A. in Civil Engineering, from Scarborough.

Samuel Kemp, of Scarborough, graduated from Union College in Schenectady, New York.

Lily Barden of Gorham, Catherine Bishop of Scarborough, Kate Boynton of Scarborough, Haley Keeffe of Gorham, MacAllister Moss of Gorham, Maggie Munkacsi of Gorham, Callie Russell of Gorham, Dominic Spina of Scarborough, Lydia Valentine of Gorham, and Cassie Wandell of Scarborough made the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Ryan Desanctis of Gorham and Kate Gilbert of Gorham made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Brian Garber of Scarborough, graduating with a B.S. in Marketing; Michael Moore of Gorham, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Cybersecurity & Networking; Tyler Richman of Gorham, graduating with a B.A. in Environmental Science, all graduated from Roger Williams University.

Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, recognizes dean’s list Students for the 2021 spring semester, including:

Benjamin Batoosingh from Scarborough, who has a primary major of Athletic Training; Cameron Wright from Gorham, who has a primary major of Business Management; Kyle Ouillette from Gorham, who has a primary major of Exploratory Studies; Bridget Rossignol from Gorham, who has a primary major of Physical Education; and Meghan Perrin from Gorham, who has a primary major of Psychology.

SUNY Morrisville in Morrisville, New York, named Keltan Tanguay, of Gorham, to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester; Keltan is majoring in Dairy Management – BT.

Maggie E. Amann of Scarborough was a National Merit Scholarship winner.

