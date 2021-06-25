Two Thomas College students took home thousands of dollars to aid their entrepreneurial adventures as the first- and second-place winners in Greenlight Maine’s Collegiate Challenge.
Jake Warn, a rising senior, and Dylan Veilleux, who recently graduated with a master’s in business administration after finishing his undergraduate degree at Thomas, earned $10,000 and $7,500, respectively, to use toward their businesses.
“Greenlight Maine” is an Emmy-nominated show airing on Maine Public where business owners pitch their companies to a panel of judges — think “Shark Tank” — in a competition format. The show has different categories for established businesses and college students.
Warn, of Winslow, won first place for his digitized snowmobiling map service. SledTRX.com is a free, interactive map system for snowmobiling trails across Maine.
The website maps out more than 10,000 miles of trails along with points of interest and other amenities. Clubs listed on the map do not pay a fee, but the company earns revenue from advertisements.
Veilleux, of Waterville, launched his first company at the beginning of his junior year of undergraduate studies. Tree Free Heat, now expanded to Tree Free Brands, utilizes hemp-based technology to create bonfires and an expanding array of other products.
Warn and Veilleux continued building their brands during the coronavirus pandemic, and will use their newfound prize to jumpstart more initiatives.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Djokovic, Federer in opposite halves of Wimbledon draw
-
Arts & Entertainment
Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude
-
Nation & World
Bipartisan infrastructure deal now in doubt as some Republicans say they were ‘blindsided’
-
Sports
NHL roundup: One trophy ignored, Canadiens shift focus to the Stanley Cup
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Mavs reportedly set to hire Kidd as head coach
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.