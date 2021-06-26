LONG POND, Pa. — Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports after teammate Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet blew a tire on the final lap, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Pocono Raceway for his third Cup win of the season.

Larson had won three straight points races along with the non-points All-Star race and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive points races. Instead, a blown left front tire on the last corner of the last lap knocked Larson out of contention, and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Bowman said. “Hell yeah, I’ll take it.”

Bowman, who recently signed a two-year contract extension at Hendrick, took his turn to keep the team’s hot streak alive.

Larson said he might have run over debris. Bowman was in the right spot to take advantage and win for the third time in his last 10 races.

“I’m kind of in shock,” Bowman said. “I don’t know what to say.”

For team owner Rick Hendrick, the wins keep coming.

Bowman started the streak in May at Dover and Chase Elliott followed the next week at Texas. Larson then ripped off three straight points victories – and the $1 million All-Star race for four wins, total – all while Hendrick Motorsports became the winningest organization in NASCAR history. All eyes were on Larson as he tried to match Johnson for the longest winning streak this century.

Bowman won the first of two Cup races this weekend at Pocono.

Larson faded to ninth.

“Disbelief, still,” Larson said. “It would have been nice to win five in a row. I felt something in the middle of the tunnel. I wasn’t sure what it was yet. It kind of shredded the tire.”

NASCAR will invert the order of the top-20 finishers for the start of Sunday’s race. Chris Buescher starts on the pole. The bottom 18 finishers will start in the same spot as their Saturday finish.

Bowman is in his sixth full season of Cup racing and his fourth with Hendrick. He has a career-high three wins this season. He wasted little time in the No. 48 Chevrolet validating Hendrick’s decision to extend his deal for another two seasons.

Kyle Busch was second, followed by William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

AIR UP THERE

Michael Jordan was at the race. Jordan and Hamlin launched the 23XI Racing team this season with Bubba Wallace as the driver. Jordan, who attended with long-time friend Ahmad Rashad, met briefly with NASCAR President Steve Phelps on the grid.

