PORTLAND CC
Partner Wheel — Gross: James Pierce/Curt Jordan, 64; Michael Kinsman/Curt Jordan, 65. Net: Jason Viola/Bill Ervin, 58; Jason Viola/Tom Ryan, 59
Class A — Gross: Curt Jordan, 67. Net: Joe Pierce, 69; 2 David Bucci, 70.
Class B — Gross: Jason Viola, 75. Net: Bill Ervin, 67; 2 Robert Flaherty, 69.
Class C — Gross: Mark Francoeur, 83. Net: Tom Brown, 65; Tom Gorman, 67.
Ladies Payson Cup (36 holes, stroke play): 1. Kim Fogel, 72-68 – 140; 2. Cecily Whiting, 73-73 – 146; 3. Carrie Baker, 73-75 — 148; 4. Susan Poulin, 75-74 — 149.
VAL HALLA GC
Men’s Firecracker Two-Ball — Round 1: Morris Fisher/Jeff Porter, 60; Nick Franco/Mark Franco, 62; Bill Putnam/Greg Leighton, 62; Phil Ingraham/George Lee, 63; Gary Whitney/Jim Kelly, 63; Justin Clouatre/Erik Casparius, 64; Wayne Schaab/Scott Johnson, 64.
Flight 1 — Gross: Chris Deroche, 70; Joe Gildart, 72; Mike Arsenault, 73. Quota: Jay Burrell, +3; Chris King, E; John Conley, -2.
Flight 2 — Gross: Nick Bartlett, 76; Matt Packard, 78; Eric Hoy, 80. Quota: Mark Franco, E; Phil Ingraham, -1; Ben Frech, -2; Mike Arsenault Sr., -2.
Flight 3 — Gross: Wayne Schaab, 78; Andy Christensen, 83; Gary Sturtevant, 84. Quota: Nick Franco, +2; Scott Johnson, E; Greg Leighton, E.
Flight 4 — Gross: Bill Putnam, 81; Dan Wood, 85; Dan Garneau, 86. Quota: George Lee,+7; Jim Kelly, +6; Morris Fisher, +5.
Pins — 3rd hole: Wayne Johnson, 12 feet-3 inches; Chris King, 12-3. 8th: Nick Bartlett, 13-7, Brian Knipp, 16-4. 11th: Tony Polito, 6-6; John Mollica, 6-8. 17th: Jay Burrell, 8-4; Greg Leighton, 10-4.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Experts: Impact of Chauvin case on policing yet to be seen
-
Sports
N.C. State pulled from CWS because of COVID-19 issues
-
Nation & World
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
-
Sports
Local golf results: Saturday, June 26
-
Sports
Young Hawks try to regroup at home in Game 3 against Bucks