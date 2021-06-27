For 16 years, I’ve proudly worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Today, I serve as an engineering supervisor. A number of friends, family members and neighbors also work at the yard, which provides quality jobs to many Maine residents while providing critical services to the U.S. Navy.
That’s why I was pleased to hear Sen. Susan Collins recently question the Navy vice admiral and Army lieutenant general on investment plans for PNSY. Our shipyard is in dire need of timely upgrades to Dry Dock No. 1. Those upgrades are underway, but if the project isn’t completed on time, it could result in as many as 20 deferred availabilities through 2040. Simply put, this project is a very big deal to the future of PNSY, its employees and national security.
Fortunately, Sen. Collins understands the gravity of the situation, which is why she is working hard to advocate on our behalf. We’re so lucky to have someone like Sen. Collins serving us in Washington. I am hopeful that with her help, PNSY will continue to be proud of the past and ready for the future.
