CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Donald Sidney Fischer, 90, of Cumberland Foreside, peacefully passed away at home on June 17, 2021. He and his wife, Lea, had been married for 67 years and had six children.

Don was born to Sidney and Helen (Redling) Fischer on June 14, 1931 and grew up in Brooklyn and Point Lookout, N.Y.

He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from MIT, served as an NSA Intelligence Officer with the U.S. Army in Okinawa at the close of the Korean War, and then earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. Don and Lea raised their family on Long Island, N.Y.

Don spent most of his career in the specialty electronics inter-connection industry, starting with Photocircuits Corporation in Glen Cove, N.Y. as a project manager. When Photocircuits became part of Kollmorgen Corporation, he served as corporate vice president, eventually becoming president of the multiwire division. Don was then recruited by Union Carbide to manage and develop Praxair, a newly-acquired company in Texas producing gases used in the semiconductor industry. He served as president for two years before retiring to Maine with Lea in 1992.

Don honed his golfing skills, playing often and participating in tournaments at the Falmouth Country Club, even up to last year. He enjoyed sailing with family and friends for many years, and was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yarmouth.

But his greatest joy came from being married to Lea and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was the patriarch of the family and the one to go to for advice. He was also a great storyteller, regaling tales of his interesting life with his wonderful sense of humor.

Don is survived by his wife, Lea (Dorgan) Fischer; his children Paul (Susan) Fischer, Mark (Teresa) Fischer, Timothy (Nancy) Fischer, Carol Deerwester (Laurence Schwartz), and Joyce (Michael) Pardee, and predeceased by his son, Alan Fischer. He is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Fischer) Newman; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and a large extended family.

A funeral mass will be held for Don and his son, Alan, at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church on July 10 at 11 a.m.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Don’t tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

who the family would like to thank for their wonderful care, along with New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough and the many healthcare providers who took such excellent care of him.

