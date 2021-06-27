WESTBROOK – Elizabeth A. Gowen, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on June 12, 2021. She was born at her family’s home in Westbrook, a daughter of Cora and Arno Lawrence.

Elizabeth “Betty” was a gentle, sweet mother and homemaker. She was an avid reader and a loving, dedicated wife to her best friend and husband, Frederick W. Gowen Sr., who passed in January of 2020.

They enjoyed road trips, snowmobiling, and time spent at the cottage they built together on Peabody Pond.

She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Lawrence, Henry Lawrence and William Lawrence.

Betty leaves behind a son, Rick Gowen, a daughter, Susan Brown; grandsons Stephen Brown and Chad Brown, granddaughter, Keara Brown; great-grandson, Jakob Brown; and a sister, Cathy (Lawrence) Raley.

A private graveside will be held.

