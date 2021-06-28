Summer Sunsets Live

4 p.m. to sunset Thursday and Friday. Thompson’s Point, Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, free. thompsonspoint.com

The Summer Sunsets Live series is back at Thompson’s Point and will continue most Thursday and Friday nights into September. Each event will feature live music from local and regional bands, local vendors, food trucks, lawn games and craft brews from the full bar. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and be ready to chillax and frolic as you await the magical moment that is a Maine sunset. Keep an eye on the Thompson’s Point Facebook and Instagram pages for ongoing announcements about bands, food trucks and rain cancellations.

First Friday Art Walk

5-8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Rockland. artsinrockland.org

Stroll your way around downtown Rockland where Main Street will be closed to traffic for the First Friday Art Walk. Be sure to include a stop at The Farnsworth Art Museum, which will waive admission fees for the event. You’ll also find several galleries and other businesses open and displaying art in many media to feast your eyes on and, in some cases, purchase.

Karen Morgan

7:30 p.m. Friday. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, pay what you can, $20 suggested. thefootlightstheatre.com

For a guaranteed night of gut-busting, laugh-till-you-cry merriment, head to Falmouth for a comedy show from Karen Morgan. She was a finalist on Nickelodeon’s TV series “Search for the Funniest Mom in America” and has been cracking people up in comedy clubs and theaters from the East coast to the West. A former trial attorney who is still licensed to practice law here and in her home state of Georgia, Morgan’s humor is downright arresting.

Colin Woodard

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, 55 Main St., free. librarycamden.org

New York Times Bestselling Author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Colin Woodard will be discussing his latest book, “Union,” outside at the Camden Public Library Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and settle in as you learn about how the myth of U.S. national identity was created during the 19th century and how it still impacts the country today. Woodward will also have signed copies of “Union” for sale. Woodard is the state and national affairs writer for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: