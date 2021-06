Annual flea market – Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m.-noon, Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Dialed back compared to previous years, but there will still be vendors, an estate sale, coffee and donuts. To rent a table call 627-4248 or emailĀ [email protected]

