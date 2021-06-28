Amy Kuhn, who won a second term on the Falmouth Town Council June 8, was elected to serve as chairperson for a third year by the council at a June 21 meeting.

Kuhn serves as chairperson of the Greater Portland Council of Government’s Metro Region Coalition and represents Senate District 25 on the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee. She is also the council liaison for Falmouth Memorial Library.

Councilor Peter Lafond, whose second term expires in 2023, was elected as vice chairperson. Lafond will serve on the council’s ordinance and appointments/eersonnel subcommittees and as liaison to the town’s Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: