Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 7/1 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building

Mon. 7/5 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Mon. 7/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Recreation Center

Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing/Meeting

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 7/1 5:50 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Tues. 7/6 2 p.m. Community Wellness Committee-Human Services Subcommittee

Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 7/5 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues. 7/6 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Select Board

Wed. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 7/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Appointments Committee

Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 7/6 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee

Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee

Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

