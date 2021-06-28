Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  7/1  5 p.m.  Facilities Committee  Public Safety Building

Mon.  7/5  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Mon.  7/5  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Recreation Center

Wed.  7/7  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Wed.  7/7  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Thur.  7/8  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  7/1  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  7/7  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing/Meeting

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  7/1  5:50 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/6  2 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee-Human Services Subcommittee

Tues.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  7/5  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  7/6  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  7/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  7/8  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Thur.  7/8  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  7/6  7 p.m.  Select Board

Wed.  7/7  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  7/5  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  7/1  6 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Thur.  7/1  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  7/6  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board

Tues.  7/6  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee

Wed.  7/7  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee

Wed.  7/7  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Thur.  7/8  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
