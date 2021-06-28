Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 7/1 5 p.m. Facilities Committee Public Safety Building
Mon. 7/5 5 p.m. Broadband Committee
Mon. 7/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Recreation Center
Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing/Meeting
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 7/1 5:50 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/6 2 p.m. Community Wellness Committee-Human Services Subcommittee
Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 7/5 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 7/6 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 7/8 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Select Board
Wed. 7/7 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 7/5 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 7/1 6 p.m. Appointments Committee
Thur. 7/1 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 7/6 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board
Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee
Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Operations Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
