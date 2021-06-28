Maine Backyard Campout will be held the weekend of July 9-11.
Celebrated during the second weekend of National Parks and Recreation Month, the event encourages families to camp in their own backyards, according to a prepared release by Maine Recreation and Parks.
Neither camping equipment nor or even a backyard are needed to participate; there are creative ways to enjoy a camping experience without spending money on equipment or a camping site, the release said.
For details, see merpa.org/events/maine-backyard-campout.
Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a statewide tent decorating contest, with the winning family receiving a whitewater rafting trip.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Games on the Mall returns to Brunswick July 4
-
The Forecaster
Maine Backyard Campout coming up
-
Nation & World
U.S. airstrikes draw calls for revenge from Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
-
Coastal Journal
Woodcarver sculpts full life from ‘fortunate accidents’
-
Times Record
Red Cross needs blood, platelet donations