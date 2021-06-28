Maine Backyard Campout will be held the weekend of July 9-11.

Celebrated during the second weekend of National Parks and Recreation Month, the event encourages families to camp in their own backyards, according to a prepared release by Maine Recreation and Parks.

Neither camping equipment nor or even a backyard are needed to participate; there are creative ways to enjoy a camping experience without spending money on equipment or a camping site, the release said.

For details, see merpa.org/events/maine-backyard-campout.

Participants will also have the opportunity to enter a statewide tent decorating contest, with the winning family receiving a whitewater rafting trip.

