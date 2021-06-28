Robert Vail was unanimously elected chairperson of the Cumberland Town Council June 14.

Vail replaced Thomas Gruber, a four-term councilor who served one year as chairperson. Vail is serving his first term, which will expire in 2022.

Allison Foster, whose first term on the council expires in 2023, was unanimously elected vice chairperson.

