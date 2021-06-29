BROWNFIELD — A Fryeburg woman who was a passenger in a Dodge pickup truck died Tuesday morning in a collision at the intersection of Route 160 and Depot Road.

At about 8:42 a.m., Shawn Geyer, 48, of Porter was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Depot Road and failed to stop at the stop sign, Oxford County Sheriff Chief Deputy James Urquhart said. Geyer drove through the intersection and struck the passenger side of the Dodge pickup truck driven by Larry Parker, 70, of Fryeburg, on Route 160.

Parker’s wife, Jacqueline Parker, 73, seated in the passenger’s seat, was pronounced dead at the scene, Urquhart said.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening.

Oxford County deputies arrived minutes after the crash, along with rescue personnel from Brownfield and Fryeburg Fire departments. Maine State Police also assisted.

The roads were closed in the immediate vicinity so investigators could reconstruct the crash, which remains under investigation.

