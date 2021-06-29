Six new solar projects and one existing wind farm were selected Tuesday by the Maine Public Utilities Commission as the best clean-energy choices to supply power for Central Maine Power and Versant Power customers.

The solar winners were:

• Glendale LLC, Warren Meadow, 75 megawatts.

• Glendale LLC, Turner Meadow, 10 mw.

• Swift River, Greene Apple Solar Power, 120 mw.

• C2 Energy Capital LLC: Parkman, 14 mw.

• Walden Renewables: Goose Cove, 40 mw.

• Walden Renewables: Oyster River, 31 mw.

These new solar projects will sign contracts for 100 percent of their energy output.

The one existing project winner, for 50 percent of its output, was Helix Maine Wind Development LLC, Kibby Mountain, for 132 mw.

In total, these projects have a generation capacity of 289 megawatts. They will provide power for first-year contract prices that range from roughly 2.8 cents a kilowatt hour to 3.9 cents.

Based on estimates provided by the bidders to the PUC, these projects also will:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 260,000 tons per year.

Create roughly 175 full-time-equivalent jobs during construction and 14 full-time equivalent jobs in each year of operations.

Lead to initial capital spending with Maine-based entities of more than $86 million and purchases of goods and services averaging more than $2.6million annually during the 20-year contract term.

Pay taxes to Maine entities and host communities averaging $4.1 million annually during the 20-year contract term.

Tuesday’s selection was the second part of a bidding process set up to satisfy a 2019 law to expand the amount of clean energy that Maine utilities must have in their supply mix.

Known as a renewable portfolio standard, the law upped the target level of green power to 80 percent of electricity sales by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. These levels are considered an essential element of Maine’s strategy to combat climate change and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Following the decision, a spokesman for a trade group representing clean energy generators in Maine said the outcome will be a good deal for electric customers.

“Today’s unanimous approval by the Maine PUC demonstrates a highly competitive bidding process will help to bring low cost, high value Maine-made solar for the benefit of all Maine ratepayers,” said Jeremy Payne, executive director of the Maine Renewable Energy Association. “As expected, the solicitation attracted a high number of bids. The approved contract pricing was between 2.85 and 3.95 cents/kwh, which offers tremendous short, medium, and long-term value to homeowners and businesses alike.”

Last September, the PUC approved contracts for 17 renewable power projects – largely solar, but also wind, biomass and hydroelectric. Taken together, those projects will have a generating capacity of 492 megawatts. They represented the largest procurement of clean-energy initiated by the state at least since the 1980s and 1990s, when laws designed to reduce dependence on imported oil spawned a fleet of wood-fired, hydroelectric and waste-to-energy projects.

More than 70 renewable energy developers presented proposals to the PUC, which analyzed them and drew up a short list.

The PUC scored each bidder through an evaluation process that put the greatest weight on customer benefits, notably competitive rates. They will be achieved mostly through 20-year contracts with Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Advantages for the state’s economy, such as job creation, capital investment and benefits to host communities, also were part of the scoring.

The first round of contracts also highlighted how large-scale solar power has emerged as a cost competitive alternative to natural gas, the dominate form of power generation in New England. The average contract rate for the winner bidders was 3.5 cents per kilowatt hour, near the historic market price for wholesale energy in the region.

Taken together, those initial projects were expected to create 450 jobs during construction and 30 jobs during each year of operation. They also were projected to spur an estimated $145 million in spending, including roughly $11 million in wood harvesting payments.

The number of homes powered by a megawatt of solar can vary significantly from state to state, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. In Maine, roughly 130 homes would be powered by 1 megawatt, the trade group estimates.

