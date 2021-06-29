Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 7/6 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee Town Hall

Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 7/7 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur. 7/8 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

