Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 7/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 7/6 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee Town Hall
Wed. 7/7 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 7/6 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 7/7 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 7/7 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee
Thur. 7/8 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Thur. 7/8 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
