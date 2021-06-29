Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  7/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  7/6  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  7/7  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  7/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  7/7  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Wed.  7/7  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee

Thur.  7/8  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  7/8  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

