Venus Williams has won a match at Wimbledon for the 90th time. She also beat the rain.

The 41-year-old Williams advanced to the second round by defeating Mihaela Buzărnescu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The match ended moments before a light shower forced an interruption in play on some courts at the All England Club.

Williams is playing at Wimbledon for the 23rd time. She has won the grass-court tournament five times, most recently in 2008. She is now ranked 111th, and the victory was her first since she won one match at the Australian Open.

Williams saved five break points in the first set as she pulled ahead. When she closed out the victory, she shouted “Come on!” and celebrated with her familiar pirouette. Williams overcame eight double-faults and erased 13 of the 15 break points she faced.

Eighteen singles matches were postponed because of rain, including one between No. 5-seeded Bianca Andreescu and Alize Cornet. The match involving No. 12 Victoria Azarenka and Kateryna Kozlova was also pushed back to Wednesday, as were 10 other women’s matches and six on the men’s side.

The tournament had 21 matches postponed Monday.

Top-ranked Ash Barty overcame a wobbly stretch to reach the second round Tuesday. Playing under the roof of Centre Court – and on grass for the first time in two years – Barty defeated Carla Suárez Navarro 6-1, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

Barty let the second set get away when she was two points from victory but regained command by winning the first 13 points and five games of the third set. The Australian hit 13 aces and converted all five of her break-point chances. Suárez Navarro was appearing in only her second tournament since announcing her recovery from Hodgkin lymphoma.

Former champion Angelique Kerber beat Nina Stojanovic 6-4, 6-3. The 25th-seeded Kerber faced only one break point and had just 12 unforced errors. She was coming off a title run at Bad Homburg. She won Wimbledon in 2018 and was the runner-up in 2016.

Alison Riske of the United States lost in the first round to Tereza Martincová 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. The 28th-seeded Riske committed 42 unforced errors.

No. 8 Karolina Plíšková eliminated Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-4, and No. 13 Elise Mertens beat wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-3. No. 15 Maria Sakkari and No. 21 Ons Jabeur also won, and American qualifier Claire Liu outlasted Misaki Doi 2-6, 6-3, 9-7.

In men’s play, Alexander Zverev had 20 aces and only 18 unforced errors as he swept qualifier Tallon Griekspoor in the first round at Wimbledon, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. The result was a big improvement for Zverev after losing to a qualifier at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

Zverev is seeded fourth but is only 9-5 at the All England Club.

Sebastian Korda is looking good on grass made his Wimbledon debut and upset No. 15-seeded Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Korda is ranked a career-high 50th, and added momentum to his breakout year by beating a top 20 player at a Grand Slam for the first time.

De Minaur, a 22-year-old Australian, was coming off his first tour-level grass title at Eastbourne.

Feliciano López’s 78th Grand Slam ended when he lost to No. 22 Daniel Evans of Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-2, 7-5. No. 26 Fabio Fognini beat Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-6 (4), 6-2, 6-4.

