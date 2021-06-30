KENNEBUNK – Select board members recently bid farewell to two of their own and welcomed three new members and the return of an incumbent on Thursday, July 1.

Departing the board were Ed Karytko, who chose not to seek another term, and Wayne Berry, who was defeated in the June election. Their terms ended Wednesday, June 30.

Select board incumbent Shiloh Schulte was returned to the board for a three-year term in the June election. Newcomers Kortney Nedeau and Lisa Joy Pratt will serve three-year terms. Sally Carpenter was elected to fill the remaining two years of a term that materialized upon the resignation of Peter Brewitt in February.

The new members were to begin their tenures with a special meeting set for July 1, a non-televised event scheduled for 5 p.m. at town hall. According to the agenda, the board was to vote to meet behind closed doors to “to discuss the condition, acquisition or the use of real property or interests therein or the disposition of publicly held property where premature disclosure of the information would prejudice the competitive or bargaining position of the town, (and) to consult with the town attorney regarding the board’s legal rights and duties.”

Both are permitted to be held behind closed doors under the state’s Right to Know laws. Following the executive session, they were to discuss and vote on the matter or report no action.

At the June 22 meeting, chair Blake Baldwin noted the departure of Berry and Karytko.

“Ed has served as a highly dedicated board member for the past six years,” said Baldwin. “During his tenure, Ed has been the board’s liaison to the Lanigan Bridge Advisory Committee, West Kennebunk Village Committee, Site Plan Review Board, Treasure Chest Monitoring Committee, Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee and the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance Update Committee. Ed also served on the board’s Subcommittee for PAYT, Recycling and Transfer Station Review as well as the York County Budget Committee. Ed’s tireless energy and commitment to the community will be forever remembered and appreciated.”

Karytko has been a select board member since 2015.

Berry returned to the board in 2018 after a hiatus and in all has served the town of Kennebunk for 30 years.

“Wayne has served the board in several capacities to include vice chair and secretary,” said Baldwin. “Wayne has also served on the Select Board Ordinance Review Subcommittee, Finance Subcommittee, Social Service Agencies Review Subcommittee and Transfer Station Task Force as well as the board’s liaison to the Lower Village Committee and Site Plan Review Board during his tenure. Wayne’s unwavering commitment to the betterment of Kennebunk has aided in moving our community forward, while maintaining the character of the town. His thoughtful and pragmatic approach to topics will be sorely missed.”

“It’s been quite a ride, folks, quite a ride,” said Berry. “I appreciate the citizens allowing me to serve them last 30 years. I can’t express my appreciation enough to the staff – people in Kennebunk have no idea how hard staff works, particularly during COVID. Thanks to everyone.”

Karytko, as he did at most meetings, reminded people to bring their torn and tattered flags to the American Legion on Water Street for proper disposal and their used eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones to the town clerk’s office, where Kittery Lions Club would retrieve them for reuse.

He thanks the rest of the board for their work and reminded them there was some unfinished business, like the strategic plan.

“I respect each one of you. and I think we have all worked together to do exactly what we are here for and that is to look out for the good of the residents of our community,” said Karytko.

“It’s end of a big era here,” said board member Bill Ward. “Wayne is a warehouse of information that is incredible, and Ed, I’ve learned a lot from you as well.”

“I’m going to miss you both,” said board member Frank Paul. “It’s been pleasure working with you.”

Baldwin said he has a great deal of affection and respect for Karytko. “In many ways you have inspired me to be more of a frugal Yankee,” he said. “I will miss working with you.”

Baldwin described Berry “as my wing man over the last couple of years.”

“(You’re) a good friend a good confidante, and you’ve pulled me off the ceiling on several occasions when I was about to lose my stuff,” said Baldwin. He said Berry was a font of information and institutional awareness.

“I will miss your input and having you around. you’re on my speed dial,” said Baldwin.

