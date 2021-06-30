ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.

Kim retired the last five batters he faced. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

Kim’s opposite-field double to left in the second scored Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. The two RBI were Kim’s first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty – he was 1 for 15 in the big leagues before that.

Arizona lost its fourth straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 22-60, including 10-36 away from home.

CUBS 15, BREWERS 7: Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago in Milwaukee for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Called up from Triple-A to start, the 23-year-old Ashby — and nephew of two-time All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby – was in trouble right away.

