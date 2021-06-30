OLYMPICS

Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo. The move comes after Gaucher made an emotional plea via Instagram to have 3-month-old Sophie travel with her to the Games.

Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, British Columbia, said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter.

“We very much welcome the fact that so many mothers are able to continue to compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games,” the IOC said Wednesday in a statement. “We are very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee has found a special solution regarding the entry to Japan for mothers who are breastfeeding and their young children.”

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Gaucher pointed out that international media and sponsors may travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spectators will be allowed in venues.

“Japanese fans are going to be in attendance, the arenas are going to be half full, but I will not have access to my daughter?” Gaucher asked. “We’ve tried appeals. Everyone says they’re on board, but nobody can do anything. Let’s see if we can make a difference. It’s 2021. Let’s make working moms normal.”

The new policy affects other athletes who have qualified for Tokyo, including U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan, whose daughter, Charlie, was born in May 2020 and has been able to accompany her mother on the road.

Morgan told reporters in April that it was important “to allow mothers the option to have their kids with them while they compete. . . if a child is under 1 or 2, they might still be breastfeeding, so that’s a huge piece of it.”

Gaucher and Morgan will both be competing in their third Olympics in Tokyo.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Gendarmes in Brittany, France, on Wednesday arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event, local media reported. The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.

The woman, not publicly identified, was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region who tracked her down based on “solid” accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere said, citing a source close to the probe. Investigators had spoken to dozens of people since the incident on Saturday, the local radio station said.

Tour organizers had announced after the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau that they would start legal proceedings against the fan, who disappeared from the crash scene. She had leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took dozens of others down in his slipstream. German rider Jasha Sutterlin was forced to abandon the race.

The Gendarmerie du Landerneau, east of Brest, had put out a call for witnesses shortly after the pileup. It refused to comment on the reported arrest.

Fans gathering on the sides of roads and in villages as riders pass by is part of the tradition and charm of the Tour. But the woman in question leaned into the path of cyclists with her sign that read “Allez Opi-Omi,” a mix of French and German-language terms of endearment for grandparents – “Go Grandpa-Grandma.”

WEDNESDAY’S STAGE: Defending champion Tadej Pogacar powered to victory in Wednesday’s time trial in Laval, France, to assert himself as the odds-on favorite at the three-week race. Pogacar lagged 39 seconds behind leader Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Stage 5 in the western Mayenne region and erased a big chunk of the deficit to move into second place in the general classification.

The 22-year-old Slovenian mastered the technical 22.7-kilometer (14-mile) loop from Change to Laval to gain time on all other main contenders in an impressive display of power and technical skills.

Van der Poel has limited abilities in high mountains and is not expected to remain in the mix once the race reaches the Alps later this week.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Denmark’s culture minister criticized FIFA’s bid process that allowed Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, saying Wednesday it was “wrong” and raised questions of corruption in international sports organizations.

Joy Mogensen said it “undermines the values and integrity of the beautiful sport that binds the world together.” In a statement after a virtual meeting of the Nordic culture ministers that she hosted, Mogensen said the five nations – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland – “share a similar view of the problem.”

“Closeness and corruption is something we must get rid of in top sports,” she said, adding that the Nordic countries must work together “if we want to get anywhere.”

In 2010, Qatar won the right to host the World Cup in a contentious FIFA vote that sparked corruption investigations into the entire bidding process. Evidence was not found by FIFA to warrant stripping Qatar of the hosting rights. The natural gas-rich emirate has spent tens of billions of dollars to build hotels, a new transport system and lavish stadiums to cope with staging one of the biggest sporting events.

WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE: European women’s soccer will gain new exposure when all Women’s Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons.

In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19 games including the final. The games will be streamed worldwide except in China, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Next season marks the start of a new format for the competition as it moves to a 16-team group stage, with the top two from each group moving to an eight-team knockout phase.

TRACK AND FIELD

DOPING BAN: World champion sprinter Salwa Eid Naser was banned for two years and will miss the Tokyo Olympics after sport’s highest court on Wednesday overturned a ruling that had cleared her on a technicality for doping tests she missed.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reversed an independent tribunal’s October 2020 decision that at the time cleared the Bahraini 400-meter runner to compete in the Tokyo Games.

“Salwa Eid Naser is sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of two years, commencing on 30 June 2021,” CAS said in a statement Wednesday. The ban will end in early 2023 as Naser will get credit for just over four months “for the period of provisional suspension already served” between June and October 2020, CAS said.

The 23-year-old Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, ran the fastest women’s 400 since 1985 to win the world title in 2019 in Doha, Qatar. The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal had ruled in October 2020 that Naser had not committed an anti-doping violation related to a filing failure and missed tests between March 2019 and January 2020.

