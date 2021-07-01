Over the past year, I had the opportunity to become more acquainted with my television set. I indulged in a subscription to Disney+ and watched Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Hamilton,” an exceptionally clever modern musical capturing the highlights of the life of Alexander Hamilton. Since then, I have been completely inspired and captured by the events of the American Revolution and the subsequent events that comprise the birth of the nation.

This new-found obsession is well supported by the fact that we live in Maine – formerly the District of Maine in the colony of Massachusetts. Boston – one of America’s largest towns and busiest seaports during the late-1700s – lies just south, as does the site where the American Revolutionary War is declared to have started in 1775 with the famous battle of Lexington-Concord and the “Shot Heard Around The World,” and before this, the Boston Tea Party of late 1773.

A day trip will take you through the Freedom Trail, the Ride of Paul Revere, among many historical sites along the way.

But despite close proximity to Boston, it can be difficult to feel a connection from here in South Portland. Coupled with the fact that such events occurred nearly 250 years ago, it’s easy to look back and feel that these notable national historic events of the 1770s also occurred too far away from us; that the inhabitants of Cape Elizabeth were distanced and not directly impacting the events that occurred around us, even just 100 miles south. Sure, we may have been impacted, but we certainly weren’t involved.

A look through Cape Elizabeth’s records prove this not to be the case, and when a gentleman called to inquire about family ancestry from the 1770s, I was all but too excited to lend a hand and inadvertently discovered just how involved Cape Elizabeth was.

The gentleman he was researching was a man by the name of David Strout, Esq., who was born and lived in Cape Elizabeth and served as town clerk from 1771 through 1786.

Looking through the town of Cape Elizabeth’s records, one notable piece of history from this time period almost jumps off the page – the entirety of the Declaration of Independence dated July 4, 1776, hand-written; and below it, dated July 17, 1776, explicit directions on the distribution of the new Declaration of Independence that accompanied it:

“ORDERED, that the Declaration of Independence be printed, and a copy sent to the Ministers of each Parish of every Denomination within the State; and that they severally be required to read the same to their respective Congregations as soon as Divine Service is ended in the Afternoon, on the First Lord’s Day after they shall receive it, And after such publication thereof to deliver the said Declaration to the Clerks of their Several Towns or Districts; who are hereby required to record the same in their respective Town or District Books, there to remain as a perpetual memorial thereof.”

All of this is signed at the bottom: “Recorded by: David Strout, Town Clerk”

One can imagine the scene in Cape Elizabeth as residents attended service to hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud for the first time in the summer of 1776, and then, how that copy made its way into the hands of David Strout, town clerk, who faithfully recorded it into the town’s records according to direction, where it exists today, “a perpetual memorial thereof.”

But Cape Elizabeth’s involvement in the beginning of America’s history doesn’t begin or end there.

In the Collections of the Massachusetts Historical Society Vol. IV of the Fourth Series, a record of correspondence exists between a committee of the town of Boston and contributors of donations for the relief of the sufferers by the Boston Port Bill of 1774, an act of retaliation by the British Parliament for the acts of the Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Port Act closed the port of Boston entirely to trade and commerce, and a result, many citizens of Boston were left suffering. A donations committee – headed by the Samuel Adams – was formed to receive and accept donations to assist the citizens of Boston. Cape Elizabeth was among the many towns which answered the call for help, and sent nearly 48 cords of wood “(44 and ½” as noted by the reception letter) from its shore to the shore of Boston to help alleviate the suffering of the citizens during the cold winter months.

The spirit of these letters show the disdain there was for these acts on Boston, and the deep sense of camaraderie between Cape Elizabeth and Boston:

David Strout served as town clerk during a remarkable time in the nation’s history, however, he was also personally and tragically affected by the events of the Revolution. In the town of Cape Elizabeth’s records, David’s family history is well-recorded: David was married to Sarah Strout (Parker), and together they had seven children.

In August 1776, David writes in quill pen “I have the disagreeable satisfaction of making this record” upon recording the death of his wife, Sarah, who died Aug. 6, 1776. Just two years later, David Strout would make another entry directly under his wife’s, after receiving word that his young son, John Strout, had died in service at Valley Forge “where his Excellency’s General Washington’s Army was encamp.” These remarkable details are uncommon of death records of the time, and are preserved only by Strout’s service as town clerk. David Strout died in September 1791. His place of burial is unknown.

I am fortunate in my position as city clerk to be able to share with you the public records of the town of Cape Elizabeth that exist from this time period, and I am humbled and honored to come across these records made by my predecessor and to share his story with you.

It is due to the meticulous record-keeping of clerks like David Strout that we have many of the records of this time period today. In truth, Clerks were the town’s first story-tellers. Due to the work of the clerk, we see how the world connects; and I am able to share these facts with you today, 250 years after the date of their passing.

Emily Scully is city clerk for South Portland and secretary for the South Portland Historical Society.

Announcement: Just in time for the Fourth of July, the South Portland Historical Society has brought back its popular Summer in Maine Auction. One of the auction highlights is the use of a Portland Sea Dogs skybox, with seating for 22 people at the July 20 game, generously donated by Portland Tugboat. You can preview the auction on the historical society’s Facebook page and, for those unable to attend the car show on Sunday, emailed bids will be accepted through July 3.

The auction conclusion is part of the Yankee Ford Independence Day Classic Car Show at Bug Light Park (the car show runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Bidding will close after the reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon. You do not need to be present to win. Food will be available via food trucks, and kites and kite wands (for young children) will also be available for sale.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous