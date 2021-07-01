The Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council #12941, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive in the St. Joseph Church downstairs hall at 178 Elm St. (Route 1) in Biddeford on Monday, July 19, from noon to 5 p. m. Drop in or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org
