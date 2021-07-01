Riverbank Park concert

The Pond Lillies will entertain at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in Riverbank Park on Main Street.

The summer concert series continues through Aug. 31. American Legion Post 62 will host the cookouts, selling burgers, hot dogs and beverages.

Caswell plays Saccarappa

Instrumentalist Jud Caswell will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the historic Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

Dinner music

El Grande will entertain when live Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park opens at 5:30 p.m. July 15. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city sponsor the series that continues Thursdays weekly to Sept. 2.

Record sales for calendar

The 2021 Westbrook Historical Society’s 2021 calendar is sold out, Mike Sanphy, society president, reported Monday.

Sanphy said 230 calendars in three printings were sold, which, he said, is a record.

The calendars depicting Then & Now photos cost $10. They were printed at Full Court Press.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported June 30, 1971, that Apprentice Seaman Gary L. Cote of Walker Street was a crewmember aboard the USS Severn, participating in a NATO exercise with the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea.

