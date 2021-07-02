Until recently, I never knew of the tragedy in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This should have been in my history book. It was real.

Tulsa was a slaughter of humanity … an act of pure racism. Though I do not feel personally responsible, I do feel duty-bound to ensure it never happens again.

I read “Critical Race Theory.” I accept several points, but the common thread that runs through these pages will never achieve a positive outcome – the common thread being that there is no penance that can undo the racism that is inherent in all members of the white race, and any attempt at lifting up minorities is ultimately in the interest of whites.

Twelve years of critical race theory woven into the public school curriculum will, undoubtedly, shape the attitudes of the next generation. Shaming white children for racist acts they did not commit will not narrow the divide nor bring the country together.

Convincing white children they are “oppressors” will only encourage animosity. Convincing Black children they are “victims” will not lift them up, but make them powerless. Both shaming and victimization are destructive to the core. Critical race theory ensures one will not be known for the “content of their character,” but only for the color of their skin.

Black history, including Tulsa, needs to be shared during an honest discussion among mature students. Students need to resolve “never again.” And this commitment to “never again” should be the desired outcome for all Americans.

Pamela Brant

retired kindergarten teacher

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: