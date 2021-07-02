Until recently, I never knew of the tragedy in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This should have been in my history book. It was real.
Tulsa was a slaughter of humanity … an act of pure racism. Though I do not feel personally responsible, I do feel duty-bound to ensure it never happens again.
I read “Critical Race Theory.” I accept several points, but the common thread that runs through these pages will never achieve a positive outcome – the common thread being that there is no penance that can undo the racism that is inherent in all members of the white race, and any attempt at lifting up minorities is ultimately in the interest of whites.
Twelve years of critical race theory woven into the public school curriculum will, undoubtedly, shape the attitudes of the next generation. Shaming white children for racist acts they did not commit will not narrow the divide nor bring the country together.
Convincing white children they are “oppressors” will only encourage animosity. Convincing Black children they are “victims” will not lift them up, but make them powerless. Both shaming and victimization are destructive to the core. Critical race theory ensures one will not be known for the “content of their character,” but only for the color of their skin.
Black history, including Tulsa, needs to be shared during an honest discussion among mature students. Students need to resolve “never again.” And this commitment to “never again” should be the desired outcome for all Americans.
Pamela Brant
retired kindergarten teacher
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Tours at historic Wiscasset property set for July 3
-
Times Record
Open house, tours set for historic Newcastle church
-
Times Record
Ricardo Yturregui “Journeys” show at River Arts
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Land Trust receives eco-excellence award
-
Scarborough Leader
Veterans look to alternatives to opioids in chronic pain treatments